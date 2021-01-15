New exterior paint can add value to your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Creating the right curb appeal for your home is so important – and that can start with new paint! Finding the right company to do the job is also important.

Normally, this would be the time of year when the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show is taking place downtown. This year, they’re doing a special online Project Guide instead!

Five Star Painting is one of the companies participating in the Project Guide and they join us today.

Five Star Painting

(888) 261-3633

FiveStarPainting.com

Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show Online Project Guide

Goes live January 15th

Live webinars all weekend, pre-recorded seminars and blog posts

BuildRemodelGR.com/ProjectGuide

Sponsored by Five Star Painting.