New exhibit opens at Grand Rapids Art Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is a brand new exhibit opening at the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday, January 25th.

“A New State of Matter: Contemporary Glass” features 19 artists as they explore fragility, resiliency, transparency and transformation through glass.

The exhibition also includes work by Grand Rapids artist Norwood Viviano, who fuses fine arts practice with data and research findings in geography, economics and the social sciences.

Members – Free

Adults – $10

Seniors/Students (w/ID) – $8

Youth (6-17) – $6

Children (5 and under) – Free

GRAND RAPIDS ART MUSEUM

101 Monroe Center St NW