Featuring 70 artists and 145 works from the collection of photographer and humanitarian Judy Glickman Lauder, Presence creates a dialogue between some of the most beloved and influential photographers of the 20th century, including Berenice Abbott, Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Danny Lyon, Sally Mann, Gordon Parks, and James Van Der Zee. The exhibition also includes photographs by critical contributors to the medium’s history, such as Irving Bennett Ellis, Graciela Iturbide, Lotte Jacobi, and Alma Lavenson.

Member Exhibition Opening: Presence

Friday, February 10 | 7 – 9 pm

7:30 pm Remarks in Auditorium

Museum Members and their guests are invited to celebrate the opening of Presence at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Join us for a special advance look at the exhibition, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Explore the exhibition and learn more about the photographs on view from GRAM’s knowledgeable docents who will be stationed throughout the galleries.

A Conversation with Judy Glickman Lauder: Presence

Thursday, February 9 | 6:30 pm

Free, GRAM Auditorium

Join Dr. Anjuli Lebowitz, the inaugural Judy Glickman Lauder Associate Curator of Photography at the Portland Museum of Art, and Dana Friis-Hansen, Exhibition Guest Curator, for a lively discussion with Judy Glickman Lauder exploring her extraordinary life as a photographer, collector, and humanitarian. Learn about her father’s role in shaping her early awareness of art photography, the personal development of her practice, and the criteria for building her personal collection, including the photographs on view in Presence.

Exhibition Luncheon: The Presence of Women in Photography

Friday, February 10 | 12 pm

$25, GRAM Auditorium

Join us for a luncheon in honor of Judy Glickman Lauder as we celebrate the opening weekend of Presence. Enjoy a boxed lunch from Nonna’s Pantry and a moderated panel discussion led by GRAM Associate Curator Jennifer Wcisel. Panelists will discuss the role of women in photography through the unique lens of the Presence exhibition.

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited closes this weekend (Saturday, Jan. 14). Due to high demand, we recommend buying tickets online in advance of your visit: artmuseumgr.org

Opening this Friday, January 13 – Rethinking Monuments: American Sculpture in its Time, 1850 – 2000 includes works from the collections of four Michigan museums that frame the history of American sculpture and allow space for renegotiation of the histories, ideas, and legacies they embody. Artists in the exhibition include Hiram Powers, Harriet Frishmuth, Paul Manship, Alexander Calder, Claes Oldenburg, Richard Hunt, and Melvin Edwards, among others. Rethinking Monuments is organized by the Detroit Institute of Arts, Krasl Art Center, Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum, and the Grand Rapids Art Museum.