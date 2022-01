GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a brand new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum that delves into 2 of today’s most important and influential photo-based artists.

The GRAM’s curator, Ron Platt, joins us to tell us all about this exhibition that opens tomorrow.

Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue

January 29 – April 30

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center

616-831-1000

ArtMuseumGR.org