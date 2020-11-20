New exhibit at the Lakeshore Museum Center honors Muskegon woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new exhibit has opened at the Lakeshore Museum Center, which celebrates the quilt making talent of a woman who lived in Muskegon.

Rosie Wilkins was featured in a book about African American quilters and even had her quilts featured by the Smithsonian in Washington DC. She was very talented, but not many knew her story.

Until now! Her life and quilts are being featured at the Lakeshore Museum Center, which is also getting ready to showcase the beautiful Hackley & Hume Historic Site, in all its Victorian holiday splendor.

Lakeshore Museum Center

430 W. Clay Ave. – Muskegon
231-722-0278
LakeshoreMuseum.org

