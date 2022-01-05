New effort helps local videographers of color

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s a new incubator in Grand Rapids that is helping to enhance skills, assets and networks of local videographers of color. It’s called the Grand Rapids Media Initiative & Film Incubator. The project got it start after the publication of the book “A City Within a City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids, MI” by author Todd E. Robinson. Four community organizers committed to film a 90-minute documentary about the book and in starting that project found they couldn’t find enough local Black crews, so the national professionals they hire will train local talent through apprenticeships during filming, starting in February.
Grandstandpictures.com
grandstandpictures@gmail.com
1110 Wealthy SE