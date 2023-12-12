GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Anyone looking to build a home in the next year or two, knows that location is important. The folks at Eastbrook Homes are excited about starting a new neighborhood in the Allendale area.

The neighborhood’s easy access to the lakeshore and also to downtown Grand Rapids make this a great option for people looking to build new. Learn more about Emerald Springs.

Emerald Springs by Eastbrook Homes

Single-family homes

School District: Allendale

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Emerald-Springs

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.