New development in Spring Lake

As we continue to showcase the community of Spring Lake, we wanted to bring attention to the development happening in the downtown area, specifically, a project that’s unlike no other! It’s called Epicurean Village and it will offer lots of different experiences, from dining to boutiques and even apartments.

We caught up with the developer to learn more about it and track its progress!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Kim Van Kampen says she hopes Epicurean Village really combines the history and charm of Spring Lake, with a new energy and vibrancy that’s being put into the area. As the months progress, you can expect to see businesses starting to open in the building. Brooklyn’s Beans, Bombers and Bagels will be opening a store there, with a target opening of October, the entire project is expected to be complete during the Spring of next year.

