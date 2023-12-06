GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino just announced more concerts coming to its venues!

Dru Hill with special guest Ginuwine is coming on Friday, Jan. 26. ​In honor of the band’s 25th anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all group members, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget. Tickets for this show go on sale Saturday.

Tickets also go on sale Saturday for Theresa Caputo, who starred for years as the “Long Island Medium.” Her show comes to Mount Pleasant on February 3. In mid-March, Peter Frampton takes the stage. He’s one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. After 46 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million records worldwide.

You can still grab tickets to see Jay Leno and Arsenio Hall this Friday, too!

Music

Jason Aldean is coming to the outdoor venue on August 16 with tickets going on sale this Friday. Tune in next week because we’ll give you a chance to win tickets to that show. Soaring Eagle recently announced an Elvis tribute show – The Three Kings Elvis Tribute – on January 8.

Robin Thicke will be on stage at the Entertainment Hall on December 15, and master magician Lance Burton on December 28. Soaring Eagle says this is a “Vegas show suitable for the whole family!”

Lonestar will be at the Entertainment Hall on December 30. The band is bringing special guest Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are now on sale to see hard rock legends Great White in concert with Quiet Riot. That show is right after Christmas on December 29. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson is coming to Soaring Eagle on December 27. For the holidays, you can catch Kenny G as he brings his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to the Entertainment Hall in mid-December.

Fast forward to summer and a throwback to iconic southern rock bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the outdoor venue on August 9.

Chicago returns to Mount Pleasant on May 25. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” they are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Entertainment

This Saturday is the Rock and Rum Holiday Bash, where you can sample rum from local and national distilleries while enjoying the talents of musician Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles.

Soaring Eagle also announced plans for its New Year’s Eve Party! It’s an ’80s Rewind at the Entertainment Hall. Enjoy ’80s-themed food choices until midnight, party with musical guests Your Generation in Concert, compete in an ’80s-themed costume contest and welcome in 2024 with a complimentary champagne toast. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and include two drink tickets.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ascend Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a good place to watch the game while at the casino or resort, check out Ascend Sportsbook, an official partner of the Detroit Lions. You’ll find large screens all over the bar, making it easy to watch the game.

Waterpark

If you’re looking for a family gateway or a great gift idea for a family, there are always great package deals at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. That’s a great experience for the family year-round, especially when it’s cold outside.

All month long, they’re celebrating the holidays at the waterpark! Every weekend, there’s something for the kids to enjoy including arts and crafts, festivities, magicians, reindeer and hot cocoa bars. Plus, you can enjoy breakfast with Santa on the 10th and 16th!

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.