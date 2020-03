GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino has added to their 2020 entertainment lineup!

Just announced – Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds takes the stage at the Entertainment Hall on May 9th. Tickets are on sale now!

MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly is on April 18th. The group has a been a staple in soul music for over 40 years.

Sam Hunt is bringing the Southside Summer Tour to the outdoor stage on June 25th.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.