GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A big name from late night TV is coming to mid-Michigan in early December. Jay Leno will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on Dec. 8.

Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business” and when you think about it, it’s true. He’s been a late night show host, comedian, best-selling children’s book author, and a car builder, mechanic and car collector. He’s bringing with him another big name in late night comedy, Arsenio Hall. Tickets go on sale for that show tomorrow.

Foreigner is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino on Oct. 21 for their Farewell Tour and tickets are now on sale.

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are performing on Oct. 13 and Chris Tucker joins the lineup on Nov. 10. Tickets are on sale now for both shows. For the holidays, you can catch Kenny G as he brings his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to the Entertainment Hall in mid-December.

Entertainment

The very popular Bourbon and Bacon is back at the Entertainment Hall tomorrow night. You can sample bacon-themed foods from the area’s top restaurants along with drinks made from top spirits and mixers.

Fans of the show “Impractical Jokers” will get a chance to see them live this fall at Soaring Eagle Casino. Q, Murr and Sal are the show’s executive producers and the stars of the truTV hit series that’s now in its 10th season. “Impractical Jokers” is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

Game show fans have the chance to see Wheel of Fortune Live, coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall in November. The show has been adapted to give fans more access and more chances to win, guests will be randomly selected to go on stage and take part in the game. Comedian Ken Jeong also takes the indoor stage at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Waterpark

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family year-round. They have a special fall-themed weekend coming up this weekend and they’re gearing up for their Spooktacular weekends every weekend in October.

