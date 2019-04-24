eightWest

New City Kids - making a difference

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 12:27 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 12:27 PM EDT

New City Kids - making a difference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The right after school activity can make all the difference in the life of a child. It's not just a place to go, but a place to belong and grow. In Grand Rapids, the New City Kids After School Center is one of those places. Here to tell us more about the program is Maurice Townsend.

Upside-Down Kingdom
Thu, Apr 25
7:00 PM-9:00 PM
20 Monroe Live

About the performance:

Jesus invites us to follow him and be part of his brand new kingdom. But in this kingdom everything seems to be...upside-down. The first are last, the poor are rich, and the weak are strong. This is the good news of the gospel and the challenge to every believer to give up their old ways of being. New City Kids seeks to be a counter cultural manifestation of this upside-down kingdom by empowering young people to change their communities as they choose to live for Christ.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries