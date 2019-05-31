New autism treatment center in South Haven

There is a new Early Intervention Autism Treatment Center in South Haven. It’s called Ripple Effects Autism Learning Center. The center serves children 18 months old through age 6 with an autism spectrum disorder, providing one-on-one Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy for up to 35 hours per week. They also work with parents and caregivers to teach them strategies to help their child at home and in the community.

Common skills they teach include communication either by talking, sign language or picture exchange, adaptive skills such as potty training, social and play skills, and school-readiness skills. They often teach through play and provide positive rewards as each child becomes more independent. It’s very fun!

Research tells us that up to 50% of children who receive this type of therapy for two years may transition to kindergarten without any additional supports in the classroom. Most health insurance plans include coverage for ABA.

Ripple Effects Autism Learning Center