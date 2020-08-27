Nelis’ Dutch Village offers a unique look into Dutch culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – From the Netherlands to Holland, Michigan in the 1900s, the Nelis family was hoping to make a fresh start in the land of opportunity. When the family visited Holland, MI, they were so impressed with its beauty, they decided to purchase 80 acres.

The family grew vegetables and tulips and then in 1952, they opened Nelis’ Dutch Village. Today, Dutch Village is a unique destination and draws families

Nelis’ Dutch Village

12350 James St – Holland

(616) 396-1475

DutchVillage.com

