Navigate Brews offering green beer taste testing on St. Patrick’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Navigate Brews is all about the exploration of craft beer, focusing on the education of restaurants, brewpubs, taprooms and the everyday beer lover!

This Tuesday, they’ll be hosting a “Name That GREEN Beer” taste testing at Craft Beer Cellar starting at 6:30. Tickets are $20 and include a “beer class,” a flight of 7 beers and light snacks. The person who guesses the most beers correctly gets a prize!

Name That GREEN Beer

Tuesday, March 17th

Craft Beer Cellar

404 Ionia Ave SW

**Must be 21+**

Tickets and information.