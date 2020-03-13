Closings & Delays
There are currently 122 active closings. Click for more details.

Navigate Brews offering green beer taste testing on St. Patrick’s Day

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Navigate Brews is all about the exploration of craft beer, focusing on the education of restaurants, brewpubs, taprooms and the everyday beer lover!

This Tuesday, they’ll be hosting a “Name That GREEN Beer” taste testing at Craft Beer Cellar starting at 6:30. Tickets are $20 and include a “beer class,” a flight of 7 beers and light snacks. The person who guesses the most beers correctly gets a prize!

Name That GREEN Beer
Tuesday, March 17th
Craft Beer Cellar
404 Ionia Ave SW
**Must be 21+**
Tickets and information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 