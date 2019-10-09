Native American Heritage Fund helping assist Michigan schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you remember history lessons while in school? Do you remember how Native Americans were depicted and were those depictions accurate?

An initiative across the state is providing grants to promote mutual respect, and also improve educational resources related to Michigan Indian history.

It’s called the Native American Heritage Fund and we got the opportunity to learn more about it, take a look.

This is a one-of-a-kind initiative that is helping to assist Michigan’s K-12 schools, colleges, universities and local units of government. This is a huge step for all of us to take part in positively promoting relationships, and accurate information about Michigan’s Indian tribes and Native Americans across the state. Along with the City of Battle Creek, Belding Public Schools, MSU, and Northern Michigan University, Grand Rapids Community College is also a recipient of the Native American Heritage Fund.