GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In just a little over a month the cherry capital of the world will welcome visitors for the 97th National Cherry Festival. The is filled with cherries tucked into everything imaginable and includes over 150 events for the entire family, 80% are free including a Festival Airshow featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. There’s also eight nights of entertainment, all bayside along west Grand Traverse Bay!

Today we have the festival’s Executive Director, Kat Paye in studio with us.

National Cherry Festival

July 1-8 in Traverse City

CherryFestival.org