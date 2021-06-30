Nate Blury shows us how to make some 4th of July-inspired drinks!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a big weekend for getting together with family and friends and celebrating the 4th of July! We thought we’d bring our friend Nate Blury on the show to give us some super fun drink ideas for the fourth that you can bring to your get-together or just enjoy at home.

RED WHITE AND BLUEBERRY DAQUIRIS 1 tsp granulated sugar, 1.5 oz clear rum [OR seltzer water for mocktail], 4oz Lime Juice, 1oz blueberry syrup, ⅔ cup blueberries fresh, ⅔ cup strawberries fresh. Directions. Add all of the ingredients to the cocktail shaker & give it a good shake for 30-45 seconds. Drizzle additional blueberry syrup into the bottom of the daiquiri glass. Strain the mixture into the daiquiri glasses- top with additional fruit if desired.

Firecracker Berry Margarita Floats 1.5 oz Tequila 2 oz lime juice 1 oz orange liqueur, 0.5 oz blueberry syrup· 2-3 scoops per person of vanilla coconut ice cream or regular vanilla bean ice cream, lemon-lime soda water, fresh strawberries + blueberries

Buzzed Berry Bites 1 pound fresh strawberries, 2 cups light rum,1 cup melted white chips (or white chocolate), 1/2 cup blue sugar sprinkles Directions: Wash berries. Place in a jar or bowl. Pour rum over berries. Let soak for 24 hours. Drain liquid from berries. Pat dry. Dip berries into melted candy. Let excess drip off. Dip into blue sprinkles. Set on a wax paper-lined baking sheet to dry.

These recipes and more at the Drink GR Facebook Group or OriginalTinCup.com.