Nate Blury shares some Labor Day drink recipes!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s officially the start of Labor Day Weekend! If you’re having a gathering and want to impress your friends and family with some fun drinks, we have some great ideas!

Nate Blury, from the Original Tin Cup Company and DrinkGR joins us with some fun drink recipes!

Bourbon and Peach Smash

Ingredients In Highball glass

• 1/2 of a Large Peach cut into cubes, skin on

• 4-5 Leaves Mint

• 1 oz Simple Syrup

• 1 1/2 oz Bourbon (I am using Mary’s Four Grain)

• Crushed Ice

• Ginger Ale

• Candied Ginger for garnish (optional)

Add the peach pieces, mint, and simple syrup. Muddle the ingredients 5-6 times. Add the bourbon, then fill the glass with crushed ice. I fill mine to the rim. Top off with cold ginger ale and stir well pulling the peach/syrup mixture to the top. Garnish with mint and an optional piece of candied ginger.

Grilled Grapefruit Collins

2 oz. Alkkemist Gin

½ oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

½ oz. Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

3 oz. of Sparkling Water

Charred Grapefruit, Mint Leaves

Directions: Rim glass with grapefruit wedge and dip into salt and grapefruit zest mixture.

Add Gin, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup to a martini shaker with ice, shake well, and strain into glass. Add sparkling water and stir. Garnish with grapefruit zest and mint leaves.

Not interested in making your own cocktails this weekend? Come out to the Ballpark Jam at Sullivan Field tonight! Tickets are $26 and can be purchased here. The event Benefits Fans of Valley Field’s efforts to restore Sullivan Field and will feature Joe Hurtler and the Rainbow Seekers Along with our 3 Exclusive Cocktails, “The Paloma Homa” “Yellow Hammer” and the “Darryl Cranberry”