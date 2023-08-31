GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s hard to believe Labor Day weekend is upon us. For many of us, it’s the unofficial last week of summer and the start of fall. Nate Blury, from Drink GR, is here to help us celebrate with some fall inspired drinks.

Peach Gin Blossom Ingredients:

• 1/2 oz Peach simple syrup

• 1 3/4 oz Gin

• 12 drops Lavender bitters

• 1/4 oz Peach liqueur

Directions:

Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for at least 20 seconds. Add to a cocktail glass filled with ice, garnish with peach slices and rosemary sprigs, and enjoy!

Bourbon Peach Punch Ingredients:

• 2 oz Bourbon

• 3 Mint, large leaves and peach, fresh slices

• 1/2 Peach (diced (about 1/2 cup)), large

• 1/2 oz Brown sugar simple syrup

• 1 splash of Ginger beer

Directions:

Combine the ingredients (except the ginger beer) into a shaker with ice and shake for at least 20 seconds. Add to a cocktail glass filled with ice, top off with ginger beer, and garnish with peach slice and mint sprigs.

Fantastic Fall Margarita Ingredients

• 1 ½ oz Reposado tequila

• 2 oz Apple cider

• ½ oz Lemon juice

• ½ oz Agave

• Dash walnut bitters

• Sprinkle of cinnamon

Directions:

Combine the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake for at least 20 seconds. Strain over a large ice cube and enjoy!

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.