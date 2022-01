GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NAACP has a free presentation of a new documentary about Barack Obama.

Joining us today are Kareem Scales from the NAACP of Grand Rapids and Emily Loeks from Celebration Cinema.

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Monday, January 17th 3:30p-5:30p

Monday, January 17th 6:30p-8:30p

Tuesday, January 18th 6p-9p

Studio Park – 123 Ionia Ave SW

RSVP for one or all the events here