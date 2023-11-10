GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week is a big one for Michigan hunters – it’s the kick off of firearm deer hunting season on November 15. That means a lot of people who have a hunter in their life could have some extra time on their hands. It sounds like the perfect time to do some holiday shopping and there’s a store we enjoy that’s holding a special sale for all the “Deer Hunter Widows.” Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique is offering some great deals.

We stopped by to look around.

Myrtle Mae’s

Open 7 days a week

6464 Broadmoor SE, Caledonia

616-698-6910

MyrtleMaesBoutique.com

Sponsored by Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.