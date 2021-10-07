Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique hosting Ladies Night on October 12th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year – time to exchange our short sleeves for sweaters, our shorts for leggings and lots of other cozy choices!

It’s time for another ladies night out to see and celebrate all those fall fashion, Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique has a fun night in store for us! The theme is “USA All the Way!” Rachael got the chance to stop by for a little preview!

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

Ladies Night Out
Fun, food and fashion
October 12th | 4p-8p
6464 Broadmoor Ave SE
MyrtleMaesBoutique.com

