Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique hosting book signing with Terri DeBoer!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been very excited around here for our co-worker and friend, Terri DeBoer, who this week launched her new book, titled Brighter Skies Ahead.

A lot of people are excited about the book so we want to invite you to a fun event happening at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique on Tuesday, November 16th! Terri will be there to sign the book and talk about why she wrote it. You can also shop the store and find fantastic deal and enjoy food and drinks! In fact, we stopped by to learn more about this fun event featuring Terri’s book and many more things at Myrtle Mae’s!

>>>Take a look!

Ladies Night

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

Terri DeBoer Book Signing

11/16 @ 4pm-7pm

6464 Broadmoor Ave. SE – Caledonia

MyrtleMaesBoutique.com

Sponsored by Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.