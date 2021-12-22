Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique hosting After Christmas Sale!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems totally wrong to talk about what comes after Christmas right now, when Christmas hasn’t even arrived yet but we’re going to do it anyway! After Christmas sales are an exciting part of the holiday too because that’s when some of the best deals happen.

We know of a big sale that starts this Sunday, the day after Christmas, and we even have a preview of the great deals you’ll find at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique
After Christmas Sale

50% off Christmas items, 20% off store-wide
Sunday 11a-4p
6464 Broadmoor Ave. SE – Caledonia
MyrtleMaesBoutique.com

