Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique hosting a Deer Hunters Special

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This month and next are full of holidays but let’s not overlook the big, unofficial holiday that’s coming up very soon – firearm deer season – it kicks off this Sunday!

You don’t have to be a hunter to get in on the fun! Starting this Saturday, through the 22nd, you just need to head to Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique!

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

Deer Hunters Special
November 14-22
6464 Broadmoor Ave SE – Caledonia
50% off coupon at the door (coupon is good toward one inside non-sale item $75 or less)
Free ornament personalization and gift wrapping

Sponsored by Harder & Warner Landscaping.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon