Myrtle Mae’s celebrates 20 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique is celebrating a huge milestone – 20 years in business! They sell fun clothes, jewelry, unique home decor, plants and things you’d love to give or receive as gifts!

We take you there today and also take a look back at how it all started!

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

20th Anniversary Sale – 20% off entire purchase, October 1-17

6464 Braodmoor SE – Caledonia

616-698-7283

Open 7 days a week

MyrtleMaesBoutique.com

Sponsored by Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.