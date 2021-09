GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are so many great exhibits to check out during ArtPrize and there’s one you don’t want to miss right here, outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum!

The exhibit, called the My Dearest Friends Project, created DisArt and Oaklee Thiele is an international, disability-led art collaboration archiving disabled stories through the COVID pandemic.

We have Jilly Vyn and Oaklee here to talk about this special exhibit!

For information about the project, click here.