Muston Construction can help you take on bigger renovation and building projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our home is our biggest investment and in the past year, a lot of people are taking on bigger renovation and building projects.

This year, the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show is going virtual with a special Project Guide! Muston Construction is one of those companies participating! Today we have Phil and Myeeda Muston in studio to tell us about their business!

Muston Construction

6469 Angel View Ct NE, Belmont

MustonConstruction.com

Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

Goes live January 15th

Live webinars all weekend, pre-recorded seminars and blog posts

BuildRemodelGR.com/ProjectGuide

Sponsored by Muston Construction.