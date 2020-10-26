Muskegon Surgical Associates team of surgeons helps breast cancer patients navigate their diagnosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Muskegon Surgical Associates has offered the lakeshore expert surgical care for over fifty years. Their group includes board certified general surgeons, vascular surgeons, plastic surgeons, as well as a hand surgeon. With October being breast cancer awareness month, Muskegon Surgical Associates takes this time to educate and inform the community of the services they offer right on the lakeshore.

The general and plastic surgeons on their team work closely with the breast care center to help patients navigate their diagnosis…take a look!

Muskegon Surgical Associates

1316 Mercy Dr. – Muskegon

231-739-9461

MSAPC.com

Sponsored by Muskegon Surgical Associates.