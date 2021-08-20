Muskegon Surgical Associates offering free carotid screenings in August and October

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Vascular conditions affect the veins and arteries, and in most cases, are highly treatable, often without surgery.

The Vascular Lab at Muskegon Surgical Associates are dedicated to providing service to those who need vascular treatment and screenings.

Andrea and Colleen, Registered Vascular Technologists, join us today.

The Vascular Lab at Muskegon Surgical Associates

Free carotid screening on August 30th
1316 Mercy Dr. – Muskegon
231-739-9461
MSAPC.com

Sponsored by Muskegon Surgical Associates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon