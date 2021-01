GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you facing surgery in the new year? The team at Muskegon Surgical Associates specializes in all kinds of surgeries, including general and plastic surgery for breast cancer patients, along with breast reconstruction options.

Dr. Ryan Ter Louw joins us today to tell us more about the team and types of surgeries they offer.

Muskegon Surgical Associates

1675 Patriot Dr. – Muskegon

231-739-1933

MSAforGood.com

Sponsored by Muskegon Surgical Associates.