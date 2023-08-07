GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Walk the Beat (WTB) is a volunteer nonprofit organization that builds community through music. The Walk the Beat Free Street Music Festival brings musicians to audiences in unexpected places! This event raises funds for Repeat the Beat – the primary educational component of Walk the Beat. Repeat the Beat provides instruments, lessons, scholarships and other opportunities to children in need.

Walk the Beat

August 11 & 12

East side of Grand Haven

Free Street Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Creative Cube Mobile Arts Studio on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WalkTheBeat.org