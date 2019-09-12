Musical event for Project 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re heading into weekend number two for Project 1 by ArtPrize. This weekend a big musical event at the Blue Bridge. Today we have Derek Call in studio to tell us all about it!

Blue Bridge Amplified Featuring Dan Deacon

Saturday, September 14

8:00 10:00 PM

Don’t miss an unforgettable evening of light, sound and community at this one-night-only performance. Electronic beat-maker and headliner, Dan Deacon, and an array of local artists will take over Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s Voice Bridge, activating the sound system and 400+ lights that will traverse Grand Rapids’ iconic Blue Bridge.

Founders will be there with multiple styles of beer, Grey Skies will be providing their kegged cocktail, and Hopcat will be debuting their new funnel cake fries along with their famous Cosmik fries.

Schedule of Events: