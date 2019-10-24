Music and your health – AARP events

AARP is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people in our community and they do that in a number of ways. Today we have our WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Jennifer from AARP here to tell us about two special events coming up.
Mind. Music. Magic. A Patriotic Tribute.
Join AARP and West Michigan New Horizons Music Ensembles for
a spectacular evening of patriotic music, variety acts and special
performances to celebrate our American heritage and active military
and veterans.
Friday, November 1 | 7:00 pm 9:30 pm
(Doors open at 6:30 pm)
Forest Hills Fine Arts Center
600 Forest Hill Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
General admission tickets for this event are just $10
per person. Active military and veterans are free.
Registration for this event is a two-step process.
- Visit https://aarp.cvent.com/Music19 to register online
or call 877-926-8300.
- To purchase tickets visit the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center
at https://www.fhfineartscenter.com/professional-series/
or call the box office at 616-493-8966.
AMERICANS PAY THE HIGHEST PRESCRIPTION
DRUG PRICES IN THE WORLD!
Please join AARP Michigan for a rally to demand lower
prescription drug prices!
Monday, Nov. 4, from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.
Waterview Loft
130 E. Atwater St., Detroit, MI 48226
There are common sense solutions that state and federal
lawmakers can take to stop drug company price gouging
and cut drug prices now. Come hear from sponsors of
new Michigan legislation that would allow importation
from Canada, cap out-of-pocket costs and more.
Join us at this rally to make your voice heard!
REGISTER for this event by calling 1-877-926-8300
or go to aarp.cvent.com/RxRally. Transportation
options will be available upon registration.
Light refreshments and box lunches will be served.