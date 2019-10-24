Music and your health – AARP events

AARP is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people in our community and they do that in a number of ways. Today we have our WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Jennifer from AARP here to tell us about two special events coming up.

Mind. Music. Magic. A Patriotic Tribute.

Join AARP and West Michigan New Horizons Music Ensembles for

a spectacular evening of patriotic music, variety acts and special

performances to celebrate our American heritage and active military

and veterans.

Friday, November 1 | 7:00 pm 9:30 pm

(Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Forest Hills Fine Arts Center

600 Forest Hill Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546

General admission tickets for this event are just $10

per person. Active military and veterans are free.

Registration for this event is a two-step process.

Visit https://aarp.cvent.com/Music19 to register online

or call 877-926-8300. To purchase tickets visit the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center

at https://www.fhfineartscenter.com/professional-series/

or call the box office at 616-493-8966.

AMERICANS PAY THE HIGHEST PRESCRIPTION

DRUG PRICES IN THE WORLD!



Please join AARP Michigan for a rally to demand lower

prescription drug prices!

Monday, Nov. 4, from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Waterview Loft

130 E. Atwater St., Detroit, MI 48226

There are common sense solutions that state and federal

lawmakers can take to stop drug company price gouging

and cut drug prices now. Come hear from sponsors of

new Michigan legislation that would allow importation

from Canada, cap out-of-pocket costs and more.

Join us at this rally to make your voice heard!

REGISTER for this event by calling 1-877-926-8300

or go to aarp.cvent.com/RxRally. Transportation

options will be available upon registration.

Light refreshments and box lunches will be served.