MSU Federal Credit Union has some tips for managing your finances this school year!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This has been a big week and a big month for local families getting ready for the start of school! Now, classes sports and activities are happening which makes us a lot busier and in many cases, it costs us a whole lot more!
If you’re feeling the emotional and financial stress from the school year starting, our friends at MSU Federal Credit Union have some tips for navigating that!
MSU Federal Credit Union
517-333-2424
Numerous branch locations
MSUFCU.org
Sponsored by MSU FCU.