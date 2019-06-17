Movies in your neighborhood park

Parks are such an important part of our communities and this summer you have the chance to experience them in a cool new way thanks to Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Here to tell us more are Stephanie Adams and Sgt. Dan Adams.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department are bringing a new event to three local parks this summer. Outdoor family friendly movies will be playing on:

Saturday, June 22 at Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey SW

Saturday, July 20 at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Ave SE

Saturday, August 24 at Eastern Park, 758 Eastern Ave NE

Movies in the Neighborhood Park is generously supported by AT&T, Celebration Cinema, Community Media Center, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Grand Rapids Public Schools, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Magic 104.9, Martha’s Vineyard, and Rockford Construction.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation will be providing fun free recreation classes and activities prior to the start of each movie.

Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, popcorn from Celebration Cinema and water will be provided. Rain dates are planned in case of rain or severe weather. No alcohol will be allowed at this event.

For more information about the Movies in the Neighborhood Park, visit friendsofgrparks.org/movies.