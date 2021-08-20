Mount Baldhead Challenge giving back to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Mount Baldhead Challenge is race benefitting the newly launched Boys & Girls Club of Saugatuck-Douglas. The Rotary Club of Saugatuck-Douglas, the sponsor of the segment, is one of the sponsors of the challenge on September 11th.

Gordon, the race design director, and Craig, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holland join us to tell us about this great event!

21st Annual Mount Baldhead Challenge

September 11, 2021

MtBaldheadChallenge.com

Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Saugatuck-Douglas.