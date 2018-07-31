eightWest

Motorcycle Poker Run to end abuse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - There's a special event going on this Saturday at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort that we want to tell you about. It's their Ink Out Abuse Motorcycle Rally, benefiting the Isabella County Child Advocacy Center.

It all kicks off at 10 am on Saturday, with a poker run motorcycle ride from Mount Pleasant to Bay City, and then back to the resort.

Ink Out Abuse Motorcycle Rally

  • Saturday, August 4
  • Poker Run starting in Mt. Pleasant, to Bay City and back to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
  • Benefits the Isabella County Child Advocacy Center
  • Ride starts at 10am, after-ride festivities start at 5pm

UPCOMING CONCERTS:

  • ​​​​​​Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker – September 2
  • Amy Schumer – September 14
  • Impractical Jokers – November 17 – tickets on sale Saturday, August 4
