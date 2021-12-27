Moss Ridge Golf Club opens indoor, high definition golf experience!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the hard things about winter in West Michigan is not being able to do some of the things we love doing outside, like golfing! So golf lovers, you’re going to be really excited about this next story!

A new indoor golf destination has opened! Moss Ridge Golf Club in Ravenna is now welcoming in golfers, all year round. They’ve created an indoor, ultra-realistic, high definition golf experience. Rachael stopped by to check it out and practice some swings!

Moss Ridge Golf Club

13545 Apple Ave – Ravenna

231-853-5665

MossRidge.com

Sponsored by Moss Ridge Golf Club.