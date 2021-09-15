More shows announced at Soaring Eagle Casino this winter!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino has added so many great shows to their fall and winter concert lineup! New on the lineup is The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies coming up on December 17th – those tickets go on sale September 18th at 9am.

First up is the Barenaked Ladies at the Entertainment Hall on October 1st. A new show just announced is Ice Cube! He’ll be at Soaring Eagle on October 9th. The Los Angeles native is a rapper, actor AND filmmaker, probably best known as a part of the rap group N.W.A., those tickets go on sale this Saturday at 9am. Goo Goo Dolls will also be stopping by Mt. Pleasant, they’ll be at the Entertainment Hall on October 22nd, those tickets also go on sale this Saturday. There are still tickets available for Boyz II Men on October 30th as well!

