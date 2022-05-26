GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are still tickets to see comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. The dynamic duo are coming to the Entertainment Hall this Friday at 8pm! Also coming to the Entertainment Hall is Bill Maher, live on stage on June 18th. Just added to the long lineup of summer fun in the sun – it’s Beer, Brats and Burgers on Saturday, July 16th and they’ve got some great entertainment lined up too – Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship.

OUTDOOR SHOWS

There’s a great lineup of outdoor shows happening this summer and it’s a great place to catch a concert, just steps from the casino and resort. Among the shows this summer, the Black Crowes with Stone Temple Pilots on Saturday, July 9th and Chris Stapleton on Thursday, July 21st.

RV PARK

If you’re headed up for a concert, or to visit the casino, resort or waterpark, and are looking for a place to stay, they’ve got an upscale RV Park with 67 sites, right on a 42 acre lake.

WATERPARK

This weekend at the waterpark, it’s all about celebrating and honoring Memorial Day – it’s a great time to get out and explore all of the fun at the waterpark and a fun place to celebrate summer birthdays. You can find out more information and book your trip here.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.