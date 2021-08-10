More shows added to Soaring Eagle’s fall and winter concert lineup!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are still some great concerts to catch this summer in Mount Pleasant and the calendar is filling up with new shows for the fall and winter!

Soaring Eagle just announced that the Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Entertainment Hall on October 1st! Those tickets are currently on sale here. Later in October, Boyz II Men will perform on October 30th. The trio holds the distinction of being the best selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold. Other shows on sale are Kid Rock on August 15th, Keith Urban on August 28th, Tim McGraw on September 18th and Megadeath on September 24th.

Before school starts, take the family to the Soaring Eagle Waterpark! If you’re at Soaring Eagle for one of the shows or just to check out the casino, you’re just a short drive or shuttle ride from some family fun.

To stay up to date with everything Soaring Eagle, visit SoaringEagleCasino.com.