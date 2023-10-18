GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino recently announced two new concerts! Chicago returns to Mount Pleasant on May 25th. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” they are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday.

Tickets go on sale Saturday to see hard rock legends Great White in concert with Quiet Riot. That show is right after Christmas on December 29th.

Acclaimed singer songwriter Smokey Robinson is coming to Soaring Eagle on Dec. 27. Smokey was born and raised in Detroit and founded the Miracles while he was still in high school. They turned out to be Berry Gordy’s first vocal group, and it was at Robinson’s suggestion that Gordy start Motown Records.

The ever-popular Hunks: All Male Revue is back in Mount Pleasant. Ladies all over the world have seen the HUNKS perform. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or a bachelorette party. Tickets are on sale for the Nov. 17 show.

Country music legend Clint Black is in concert in the Entertainment Hall on Dec. 1, along with special guest Josh Gracin.

A big name from late night TV is coming to mid-Michigan in early December. Jay Leno will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on Dec. 8.

Foreigner is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino on Oct. 21 for their Farewell Tour and tickets are now on sale.

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are performing on Oct. 13 and Chris Tucker joins the lineup on Nov. 10. Tickets are on sale now for both shows. For the holidays, you can catch Kenny G as he brings his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to the Entertainment Hall in mid-December.

Entertainment

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort recently announced its having a Fright Night Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 28. It’s a free event at the Entertainment Hall, complete with a costume contest, live music and snacks.

Fans of the show “Impractical Jokers” will get a chance to see them live this fall at Soaring Eagle Casino. Q, Murr and Sal are the show’s executive producers and the stars of the truTV hit series that’s now in its 10th season. “Impractical Jokers” is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

Game show fans have the chance to see Wheel of Fortune Live, coming to Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall in November. The show has been adapted to give fans more access and more chances to win, guests will be randomly selected to go on stage and take part in the game. Comedian Ken Jeong also takes the indoor stage at the Entertainment Hall in November.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ascend Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a good place to watch the game while you’re at the casino or resort, check out Ascend Sportsbook. They have large screens all over the bar and are an official partner of the Detroit Lions. This weekend they’re home against the Carolina Panthers and next week travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers.

Waterpark

Just a short drive from the casino and resort is Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is a great experience for the family year-round. They’ll have their Spooktacular weekends every weekend in October.

