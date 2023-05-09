GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring and summer are great times to visit Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Their lineup for the Entertainment Hall and outdoor venue offers something for everyone!

Coming up this week on Saturday is a night for Tacos and Tequila. It’s an evening of drinks and Mexican food from top Michigan restaurants with entertainment from Los Lobos. Monster Truck Madness is on Saturday, July 1 at their outdoor arena with fireworks after! There will also be meet and greets where you can meet the drivers.

Soaring Eagle also recently announced concerts like Pitbull with special guest Lil John in July and comedian Ken Jeong at the Entertainment Hall in November.

On Saturday, July 22, they’re bringing back a fan favorite, the Beer, Brats & Burgers event. In addition to the great food and drinks, they’ll have music from a Foreigner and Journey tribute bands.

Carrie Underwood is coming to the outdoor venue on August 24 with Colbie Caillat! Make sure you get those tickets before it sells out!

Just a short drive away from the casino and resort is the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Right now, they have a special college student day pass every Thursday. If you’re planning a summer birthday party, it’s the perfect place to take a group of kids! They have specialty rooms for parties, and kids can enjoy attractions like the Flow-Rider, Otter’s Run and Loon’s Loop.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

