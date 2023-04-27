GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring and summer are great times to visit Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

In mid-May, experience Tacos and Tequila night. Attendees can enjoy an evening of drinks and Mexican food from top Michigan restaurants and entertainment from Los Lobos.

One of the hottest tickets this season will be the Brooks and Dunn “Reboot Tour” with special guest Scotty McCreery on June 15. James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23, and Kane Brown will be there on August 3.



Every week Soaring Eagle Casino is adding new shows and events to its website, like Monster Truck Madness 9 on July 1. It also announced concerts like Pitbull with special guest Lil John in July and comedian Ken Jeong at the Entertainment Hall in November.

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

