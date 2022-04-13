GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know we’re experiencing weather whiplash – beautiful for the last couple of days and now some more cold. So we’re going to do our best in this segment to get us all in the mood for live-outdoor music on warm summer nights. The outdoor venue at Soaring Eagle Casino is a great place to see a show, there’s not a bad view from anywhere. There’s also huge screens on either side of the stage! First up on their lineup is the New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on Thursday, June 23rd. Then on July 9th the Black Crowes are bringing their Shake Your Money Maker tour to Soaring Eagle. On July 21st Chris Stapleton with special guest Elle King. Stapleton was recently awarded Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. On Saturday, July 30th, the county music continues with the Zac Brown Band and special guest the Robert Randolph Band. Just announced for the entertainment hall – Ringo Starr and his all starr band will be in Mount Pleasant on September 30th – those tickets go on sale Saturday, April 16th at 9am.

