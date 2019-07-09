One of our favorite foods to eat in the summer is ice cream! So we found a place that not only sells delicious homemade ice cream, but dairy products as well… and they have a great family story behind their business! You may have heard of the Moo-ville Creamery, they now have a few different locations in West Michigan… we decided to zero in on the one in Ionia, called Moo-ville “The Udder Store”.

Moo-ville makes more than 80 flavors of homemade ice cream everything from the classics… to unique flavors like Candy Bar Coma and Jalapeno… and get this — on Saturdays in July, they feature all you can eat sundae bars!

Moo-ville just opened it’s third location… in Zeeland, right inside the Vriesland Country Store. Moo-ville “The Udder Store” is located on East Tuttle Road in Ionia and the farm is located in Nashville, Michigan that’s where you can not only get ice cream… but tour the farm, and get hands on at the petting farm.

MOO-ville – The Udder Store