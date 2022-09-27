GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We want to tell you about a special project that Montell Construction is working on right now to help a veteran in West Michigan. It’s a chance for you to nominate a veteran in the area for a new deck for their home. Montell will build a new deck or customize an existing deck to help improve a vet’s life.

Eligible contestants must live in the Greater Grand Rapid Area and be either currently serving, former or retired members of the US Armed Forces – Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force or Coast Guard. Also Reserve and National Guard are qualified to enter.

You can submit nominations here and the deadline for entries is this Friday, September 30th. The project will be scheduled to be built on Veteran’s Day, November 11th, weather permitting.