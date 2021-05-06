Montcalm Community College is open for fall registration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to register for fall classes as Montcalm Community College!

If you’ve maybe been undecided about attending college or going back to school, Montcalm Community College can help and they have something for everyone! Dr. Stacy Young, president of MCC joins us today.

Montcalm Community College

Nursing, skilled trades, business programs and more
Michigan Reconnect: Up to 100% tuition reimbursement for those 25+ who qualify
